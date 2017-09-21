Humble losers, absent winners

Quinn Welsch

During the West Baton Rouge Parish Council’s Sept. 14 meeting, Parish Councilman Chris “Fish” Kershaw congratulated Councilwoman Charlene Gordon after the Port Allen High School football team won the Sugarcane Classic, the local parish football rivalry, on Aug. 31.

While the rivalry flares between the schools and its fans, Kershaw (a Brusly High alumni) and Gordon (a Port Allen High alumnus) have both been known to publicly jostle each other in the council chambers over which team will take the trophy.

The Parish Council convened in the Addis VFW for the evening as its council chambers are being remodeled. Going on record, Kershaw grabbed a microphone and looked down range at the makeshift chambers to direct his comments at the councilwoman.

Realizing she was absent, Kershaw proceeded.

“Congratulations, Charlene. I’m not saying it next meeting.”