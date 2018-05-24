Hurricane season on the horizon, save on sales tax

Staff report

As hurricane season approaches, Louisiana officials are encouraging residents to begin preparing and finalizing emergency plans.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is monitoring the increasing tropical threat in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates there is a significant chance that a low-pressure system will develop once it reaches the northern Gulf.



“There are still a lot of questions about this growing threat, but we are encouraging everyone to stay informed and prepare accordingly,” said Gov. Edwards. “Many people are making plans to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, and until we know exactly where this system is going and how strong it will become, we must stay prepared.”

To kick-off the hurricane season, Louisiana residents can stock up on supplies without sales tax.

Louisiana residents can buy flashlights, batteries, portable generators and other hurricane supplies with a discount on the state sales tax Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27. During these two days, eligible purchases are subject to only three percent state sales tax instead of the full five percent.

The Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday takes place on the last consecutive Saturday and Sunday each May, before the June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season. It applies to the first $1,500 of the purchase price of each of the following items:

Any portable self-powered light source, including candles, flashlights and other articles of property designed to provide light;

Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather band radio;

Any tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting;

Any ground anchor system or tie-down kit;

Any gas or diesel fuel tank;

Any package of AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6 volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries;

Any cell phone battery and any cell phone charger;

Any non-electric food storage cooler;

Any portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage;

Any storm shutter device;

Any carbon monoxide detector; and

Any reusable freezer pack such as “blue ice.”

The exemption applies to the state sales tax only. The full amount of any local sales tax is in effect unless the local taxing authority creates its own exemption.

The state sales tax exemption does not apply to items sold by vendors located at any airport, public lodging establishment or hotel, entertainment complex or convenience store.