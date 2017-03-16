Iberville deputy shoots at Addis man during traffic stop

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

A deputy-involved shooting occurred Friday, March 10, after a traffic stop on La. Hwy. 1 in Plaquemine, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Deputies stopped Gregory Hardin, 32, of Addis, after receiving an anonymous tip that he was coming from Baton Rouge to bring drugs into Plaquemine, Stassi said.

Deputies surrounded Hardin in his vehicle, which was stopped, Stassi said. When deputies exited their vehicles to apprehend him, he took a sharp right and accelerated towards officers, Stassi said.

One deputy fired two shots at the vehicle, striking a female passenger in the elbow, Stassi said. An 18-month-old child was unrestrained in the backseat, which deputies could not see until after Hardin was detained, Stassi said.

Hardin was arrested on counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of assault with a vehicle, child endangerment and possession of controlled dangerous substances with a child.

In the last 15 months Hardin has been arrested three times for drug charges, Stassi said.

The Iberville sheriff’s office is working with the District Attorney’s office to make sure frequently arrested people such as Hardin are given serious time to slow drug activity in the parish Stassi said.

“The wheels of justice turn slow, but they always turn,” Stassi said.

The Louisiana State Police will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.