Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office jail under construction, exporting inmates to West Baton Rouge

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A larger number of inmates have been booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail during the past few weeks due to the recent closure of the Iberville Parish Jail.

Eighty-five new arrestees were booked into the jail in September, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson.

The Iberville Parish Jail has been exporting inmates as it undergoes some infrastructure updates, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Stassi estimated the jail is sending six to nine inmates per week to correctional facilities, which also includes correctional centers in East Feliciana Parish, La Salle Parish and Avoyelles Parish.

The money spent to house and feed the inmates will be reimbursed to the jails at $24.39 per day per inmate, Johnson said.

The increased number of inmates won’t put an extra burden on the West Baton Rouge because the Louisiana Department of Corrections regularly fills the jail’s “empty spots” anyway, Johnson said.

“If we had the same situation they would take our overflow,” he said.

Stassi expects that the Iberville Parish Jail construction will be complete before Thanksgiving.

The project was expected to be finished sooner, but contractors came across some unforeseen work on the air conditioning system, adding another 10-12 days to the project timeline, Stassi said.

Workers are also making some repairs to the plumbing and showers for the safety of the inmates, he said.

The project also includes the Iberville Parish Courthouse.

“We’re thankful for our other sheriffs that have assisted us in this thing,” Stassi said. “We’re hoping to get our inmates back as soon as we can.”