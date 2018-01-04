Inaugural free haircut event held on Christmas Eve

Photos courtesy of Carey Williams

Port Allen High senior students enrolled in Head Start were eligible to recieve a free haircut on Christmas Eve. Toddlers were also welcome to get a trim. The gratis haircuts were sponsored by Port Allen Councilman At-Large Carey S Williams. He plans to repeat the offer in August as a back-to-school event. The volunteer barber shown at left is Darren Perkins, an engineering major at Southern University. At right is Pastor Barnell Williams, the councilman’s uncle. The event was held at the Masonic Hall on Michigan Avenue.