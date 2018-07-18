Industry expansion

Staff Report

Cortec announced a $2.5 million expansion to its industrial coatings facility in Port Allen. The investment will create four direct new jobs while retaining 42 existing jobs and increase the company’s payroll at the Port Allen facility to $3.3 million.

The company manufactures and services compact valves, chokes and other specialty equipment for the global oil and gas industry.

Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in seven new indirect jobs, for a total of 11 new jobs for West Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region. Throughout Louisiana, the Houma-based company currently employs about 150 people.

The expansion is expected to be completed and placed in operation by the second quarter of 2019.

“This expansion brings both new jobs and new capabilities to Cortec’s presence in West Baton Rouge,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “We were pleased to assist Cortec with their relocation to the Capital Region in 2013, and are thrilled to be celebrating their expansion today. Our manufacturing base continues to be the economic driver of the area, and we wish Cortec continued success.”

With the project, Cortec will add space and equipment to increase its existing operations. In addition, it will expand into the use of specialized coatings that enhance the performance and longevity of equipment. Previously, Cortec had to contract with out-of-state companies for these services.

“We are excited to further expand the capabilities of our Port Allen facility,” said Chauvin, president of Cortec Manifold Systems. “These measures will not only give a significant increase to capacity but also aid our mission to serve the industry with products of the highest quality available.”

LED began working with Cortec on the proposed expansion project in March 2018. The company is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“Louisiana is fortunate to have an innovative manufacturing sector, with companies such as Cortec continuing to grow and thrive,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This homegrown company has found a formula for success in providing key products to the oil and gas drilling industry, both here and abroad. We look forward to Cortec’s continued growth in Louisiana.”

Last month, Cortec was one of eight Louisiana companies honored for manufacturing excellence at the 2018 Lantern Awards, with Lantern Award-winners selected by Louisiana’s eight Regional Planning and Development Districts, in a partnership with LED.

“The decision to expand Cortec’s Port Allen facility is great news,” West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley Berthelot said. “Their location in West Baton Rouge Parish is a prime location with room for future growth. The company’s investment will provide jobs, opportunity and tax revenue for years to come. I appreciate the partnerships that exist among parish government, law enforcement and the school system, which will help us to work effectively with our partners in economic development.”