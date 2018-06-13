Initiative strong suit for PA softball team

Staff Report

The Port Allen girls softball team has lost three games over the last week during summer league, but coach Alisha Butler Fairchild is not in a panic, by any means.

In fact, she’s encouraged by the team’s work ethic.

“What I’ve seen with the leadership already has been absolutely phenomenal,” Fairchild said. “This is a group of girls that came in as freshmen the first year I started at Port Allen and they’ve been groomed for high expectations.

“I’m excited to see how things go,” she said.

The Lady Pelicans dropped games to Class 4A standout St. Michael as well as Division IV select quarterfinalist Catholic-Pointe Coupee.

The experience against state-ranked teams has helped, but it’s the work away from the games that continues to impress Fairchild.

“They take things seriously and call practice on their own, and they were even doing this as I was just thirty minutes back in town from vacation last week,” she said.

The graduation of several seniors and a few players who chose not to return has forced freshmen players to step up.

Only 12 players are on the summer lineup.

“I’d rather have 12 players who listen and do what they’re supposed to and get along while having parents who support them, their coaches and the program,” Fairchild said. “It gives me a chance to work on the more technical aspects of the game.

“The girls are stepping up and improving in their skill set,” she said. “I’ve never had a team like that until this year, and that kind of initiative is refreshing. The girls have come a long way this summer.”

Seniors on the team include pitcher/utility Alexis Perkins, pitcher/utility Laura Morgan, catcher Alyssa Ballard and centerfielder Michelle Davenport. Third baseman Abbie Bodiford is the sole junior on the lineup, while sophomores include second baseman/outfielder Jessica Sander, outfielder Jariel Christopher and first baseman Asia Williams-Delone. Freshmen include Amelia Ballard, Jasmine Davenport, Timea Frazier and Brooke Courville.