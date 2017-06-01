Irvin Settoon, Sr. retires from Pointe Coupee Electric Board of Directors after 29 years

Staff Report

Pointe Coupee Electric

Pointe Coupee Electric Board Member Irvin Settoon, Sr. officially announced his retirement from the PCEMC Board during the cooperative’s monthly meeting on May 25.

Settoon has served on the board since Jan. 27, 1988, having served as the board’s Vice President for the past 25 years. Settoon represented co-op members of District 7 which encompasses the Bayou Pigeon and Bayou Sorrel areas in Iberville Parish.

The board of directors are elected by members from the seven districts comprising the service area of Pointe Coupee Electric. Directors must be Pointe Coupee Electric members who reside in the district they represent. The seven directors comprising the Pointe Coupee Electric Board are responsible for managing the business and affairs of the electric cooperative.

Following his announcement at the board meeting, Settoon stated:

“After 29 years serving as a board member, it is my honor to pass on my dedication to the mission of this organization to the next generation of leaders. I look forward to witnessing the future of Pointe Coupee Electric and will still be a resident and member of Pointe Coupee Electric.” Settoon continued, “It has been a humbling experience working with all of you, the PCEMC Board members, management, staff and employees. My wife Mildred (now deceased) and I have enjoyed many years with the co-op and with you and your families. We have made many friends and enjoyed sharing our lives with all of you.”

Settoon plans to sit back, relax and enjoy life while spending more time with his family, including his three new grandchildren, and his many friends.

“On behalf of Pointe Coupee Electric, our employees and members, I would like to express our appreciation for Settoon’s many years of dedicated service and leadership to PCEMC. We want to say thank you and wish him the all the best in his retirement,” General Manager Myron A. Lambert stated.

Fulfilling the remainder of Settoon’s board term through the end of this year is his son, Chris Settoon. Chris will celebrate 40 years of dedicated employment with Olin (formally Dow plants divested to Olin) in Iberville Parish this September. Chris currently serves as a Mechanical Integrity Technologist at Olin and he also enjoys doing volunteer work within his community.