James Clarence “Jim” Safford Jr.

passed away on Friday, December 23, 2016 at his home at the age of 88. He was a resident of Brusly and a native of Lafayette, La. Visiting was at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 9:00 am until mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, celebrated by Father Greg Daigle. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. He is survived by sons, Daniel Safford and wife Karen Guidry Safford of Donaldsonville, Charles Safford and wife Janice Berthiaume Safford of Kenner, James (Jim) Safford, III and wife Mary Brasseaux Safford, MD of Gross Tete, Margaret Safford Canella and husband Victor Canella, Sr. of Brusly, Elizabeth Safford Hawkins, DPM and husband Robert Hawkins of Baton Rouge; daughter in law, Cathy Dupuy Safford of Parks; stepson Theodore (Todd) Landry of Port Allen; and four sisters, Sister Margaret Safford, O. Carm, a Carmelite nun, Mary Lou Safford Begnaud, Alice Safford Robertson and Alma Yvonne Safford Ebel, 15 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Jim was a man of faith and proudly raised his six children after the untimely death of his first wife and mother of his six children, Helen Joy Landry, who died at the age of 29. He is also preceded in death by, second wife of 50 years, Claire Dolese Safford; parents, Hilda Levert Safford and James C. Safford, Sr.; a son, Harold L. Safford; and a granddaughter, Deanna Joy Safford. Jim was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a cattle farmer in his younger years and an avid genealogist. He worked at Copolymer as an electrician, later in the construction field as an instrument technician, and finally as an inspector for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. Pallbearers were his grandsons, Packie, Tres & Sean Allain, Chris Hawkins, J.C. Safford, IV, Dustin, Harold, Jr., Ryan, & Jason Safford. Gift Bearers at mass were his granddaughters, Tammie Allain Wildey, Christy Safford Fabre, Kim Safford Braud, Ashley Hawkins, Jennifer Hawkins and Ali Safford. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building fund or the St. John the Baptist Bereavement Committee. Special thanks to his loving caregivers Charlotte Politz and Lydia Brown, and Comfort Care Hospice for their remarkable care and devotion. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

