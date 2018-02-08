Jamie Hanks elected to state association board of directors

Staff Report

Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, Jamie Hanks, was elected and installed to the 2018 Board of Directors of The Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) last week.

Hanks has worked as executive director of the WBR Chamber of Commerce for nearly three years. She will serve on the LACCE Board of Directors through 2020.

“I’m honored to serve on this respected board with my peers, and to be able to give the West Baton Chamber of Commerce increased visibility on a statewide level,” Hanks said.

LACCE and its Board Members represent chambers of commerce from all areas of the

state, including Hammond, Broussard, Bossier, Greater Shreveport, East St. Tammany, Crowley and Livingston. Camille Conaway of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry was also appointed to the 2018 Board of Directors.

The organization is the only statewide association formed for the advancement of local chambers, chamber executives and staff.

“The Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives provides a valuable platform for local chambers to work collectively as the voice for business,” President of the LACCE Deborah Randolph said. “Additionally, the professional development offered by LACCE is of great benefit to the leadership of local chambers.”