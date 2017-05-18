Jamie Perkins signs with L.B. Wallace

Staff Report

Above photo by Quinn Welsch/TheWest Side Journal

And now there are two.

The Port Allen softball team had only one player to sign a collegiate scholarship when catcher Amber Walker broke the ice when she landed a spot on the Alcorn State roster.

Now another catcher steps in the picture. Jamie Perkins became the second player in the history of the Port Allen softball program to land scholarship when she signed last week with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama, a city of 9,015 just north of the Florida panhandle.

Jamie, daughter of Bart and Connie Perkins, had also fielded offers from Agnes Scott College, Delaware Tech Community College and Huntington College.

“I’m very excited that we have had another player from this program sign,” second-year head coach Alisha Fairchild said. “It shows that we can and we are developing players which colleges desire.

“We just need to keep working and developing as a team,” she said.

The signing also marked a milestone for Fairchild, who, for the first time in her career, coached a player to a collegiate scholarship.

“It’s an honor every coach strives for because it moves beyond athletics and into academics,” said Fairchild, who teaches English at PAHS. “It’s the big step toward a great future for a high school player.”

Perkins landed the honor of first-team All-District catcher. She had a batting average of .231, a career-batting average of .325, 17 RBIs this season and 48 for her career. She had two home runs this season and five for her career.

Her stats also included 30 steals for the season and 125 for her career.

Perkins also maintained a 3.75 cumulative GPA throughout her high school career.