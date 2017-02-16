Jason Holliday signs with KS college

Joelle Wright

It looks as if Brusly’s Jason Holliday will be following the “Yellow Brick Road” to Kansas, but not Dorothy’s Kansas.

On National Signing Day, Holliday signed to play quarterback for Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play collegiate ball,” Holliday said, “so it feels really good to have signed with Hutchinson.”

This past season, the Hutchinson Blue Dragons had a losing record at 5-6, but don’t let that fool you. Almost all of the team’s wins were blowouts and of its six losses, all were by a margin less than seven points.

Holliday said that he felt really comfortable with the coaches at Hutchinson and is looking forward to enhancing his skills at the quarterback position, with the ultimate goal of earning a division I scholarship.

According to the team’s website, the same day that Holliday signed with Hutchinson Community College, 21 football players from the Blue Dragon 2016 team signed with four-year programs.

Several players from this same group signed in the early period in December.

Six members of this group have signed with FBS programs. Three have signed with FCS programs, six with NCAA Division II programs and six more with NAIA programs.

According to Blue Dragon head coach Rion Rhoades, a few other Blue Dragons have yet to decide on a four-year school and will announce their decisions at a later date.

The website also stated that now 10 years into his tenure, Rhoades has helped 161 players move on to four-year program, an average of 16.1 players per season.

Holliday said that he will miss his family and the food. But that will all still be here waiting for him, once he is done reaching those goals he has set ahead of him.