Jayden’s Journey

Addis boy “dramatically improving” with hyperbaric therapy

Breanna Smith

Garrett Guillot describes her son Jayden Erwin’s experience with hyperbaric therapy as, “watching a miracle happen in front of my eyes.”

Guillot said she saw improvement in the middle of the first session and has seen improvement every session since.

“Some days he is dull and tired or not really there,” Guillot said. “But 30 minutes into his first treatment he looked really, really good.”

Jayden is talking more with an increased vocabulary, his vision has improved and he is more full of life since starting treatment. He is now able to play with his trucks by himself, a sign that his motor skills are improving Guillot said.

At just 19 months old, Jayden Erwin suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) from a car crash on River Road in Plaquemine. Jayden is bound by a wheelchair and is limited in speech and motor functions as a result of the TBI he suffered as a toddler. Jayden has tried multiple types of therapies, including horseback riding and aqua therapy. Guillot said out of all of them hyperbaric therapy has been the only time she has seen major progress with each treatment.

A dip in the pool is not a traditional Christmas day activity, but for Guillot watching Jayden move his arms and legs through the water better than he usually does was a special gift.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a treatment that stimulates the body’s healing process with an influx of pure oxygen to areas that have bad circulation. Guillot brings Jayden to New Orleans 5 days a week for the 90 minute sessions with Dr. Paul G. Harch, who has more than 40 years of experience with TBI treatment and hyperbaric therapy.

One round of treatment costs $9,000, before travel expenses Guillot said. In September, Guillot raised about $3,000 to pay for the medical procedures after a pastalaya benefit and blood drive at the West Side Community Church in Plaquemine.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated the first time,” Guillot said. “It helped a lot.”

The treatment has not only helped Jayden, but offers a sort of therapy for Guillot she said.

“Meeting people going through treatments has been like a therapy session,” she said. “I get to meet people like him and parents in similar situations.”

Jayden is set to finish his first cycle of treatments on Jan. 12 and from there Dr. Harch will either recommend another round of treatment or a machine for home use. The machine for home use can run anywhere from $9,000 to $22,000 Guillot said.

“I know it costs a lot but what you get from it is so much more than any price,” Guillot said. “The best part is just watching the miracle God is making in front of me to give him the ability to do things he was once able to do and hasn’t been able to do.”

She plans to hold another fundraiser in February after receiving Dr. Hearch’s recommendation. To receive updates on Jayden’s progress, follow the Facebook page “Jayden’s Journey.”