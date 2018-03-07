Jerrard M. Young was a respected attorney, an honorable veteran, and a beloved member of the community. He was born October 29, 1963, in Baton Rouge, La., to the union of the late Johnny Young Sr. and Annie Spriggs Young. His academic and professional achievements were extensive and his service to our country was honorable. He received his high school diploma from Port Allen High School in 1981. He later served in the United States Navy Reserve as a quartermaster from 1981-1988. During active duty, he served as a navigator on the USS Preserver ARS-8 and the USS Gray FF 1054. He attended Southern University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management (1986) and a Juris Doctor degree (1991). During this time, he was employed as a law clerk for Sharah Mulmore (1989 -1990). His legal career began while working 2 years as a staff attorney at Myles and Myles Attorneys at Law and ended with his death after 22 years of successfully operating his own practice. He was a member of the Louisiana Association for Justice and a member of Interdenominational Faith Assembly. He was a past member of the M. W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons and the Ismael Temple Mystic Shrine. He entered into eternal rest on February 25, 2018, at the age of 54. He leaves to cherish his precious memories a loving wife of 12 years, Dishili Young of Baton Rouge, La.; a brother, Johnny Young Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; a nephew, Jalen Young, of Phoenix, AZ; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Young Sr., and his mother, Annie Spriggs Young. Visitation will be held at Interdenominational Faith Assembly (5045 Greenwell Street, Baton Rouge, La.) on Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 8AM until funeral services at 10AM. Burial immediately following the funeral services at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0