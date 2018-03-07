JoAnn Brown Lazare

A native of Baton Rouge, LA, she passed away on February 23, 2018 at the age of 71. Visitation March 3 at Hall’s Celebration Center, Baton Rouge. Pastor Danny Donaldson, Sr. officiating. Interment Allende Cemetery, Port Allen.
