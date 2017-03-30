John Williams Relays: BOYS NOTCH 2ND

Staff Report

Port Allen boys track coach Leonard Parker said at the beginning of the season he wanted gradual improvement each week of the season.

He had plenty of reason to be satisfied last week when his team took second with 172 points, not far behind champion Plaquemine (190) in the John Williams Relays, hosted by PAHS at Guy Otwell Field on Friday, March 24.

“I’ve said all along I want to see improvement every week,” Parker said. “They did that this week, putting everything in place, and once we get to state maybe we have a chance of finishing strong.”

False River Academy finished with 70 points for third, while Pine Prairie was fourth (52), Catholic-Pointe Coupee fifth (46.5) and Lee STEM/VPA sixth (20.5).

Rashawn West took the top spot in the triple jump with a distance of 41-07, ahead of False River Academy’s Marvin Kador (41-02).

Traveon Scott led the pack in the shot put event with a throw of 42-09 ½.

Teammate Michael Williams notched second in the high jump with a leap of 6-2.

The tandem of Cameron Battley and Norrise Cummings once again smoked the competition in the 110-meter hurdles timings of 15.37 and 15.94, respectively, for first and second place. Battley also took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a timing of 42.51 for first place, while West took third (46.68).

Cummings also brought home the top prize in the 300-meter hurdles with a timing of 42.51.

Aveon Williams took second in the 3,200 meter run (11.50).

Shawn Garner took third in the 800-meter run with a finish of 2:24.

The Pelican boys and girls teams head to Kentwood on Friday, March 31, for action at Jewel Sumner, which will host the 3A regionals in late April.

“It’s always a great event and an opportunity for us to get a feel of the track and what to expect when we head to regionals,” Parker said. “It’s always a great event for us.”

Pictured above: wo PAHS hurdlers compete in the John Williams Relays on Friday, March 22. Photo courtesy of Port Allen High School