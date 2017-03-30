John Williams Relays: LADY PELS PLACE SECOND

Staff Report

The Port Allen girls track team continued to show improvement across the board last week when they finished a solid second in the John Williams Relays at Guy Otwell Field at PAHS on Friday, March 24.

The Lady Pelicans tallied 154 points to finish second behind neighboring rival Plaquemine, which won the meet with 172 points. Lee STEM/VPA Magnet took third (102), False River fourth (41), Catholic-Pointe Coupee fourth (28) and Pine Prairie sixth (7).

“We’ve improved a good bit since the start of the season,” head coach Brian Bizette said. We have room to grow, not at our peak yet, so I think we have a lot of room to grow and be even better. Do we have a lot of work to do? You better believe it. But we’re getting better.”

Field events once again brought the Lady Pelicans the bulk of their success. Rickia Lenoir and Ashley Honore took first and second, respectively, in shot put. Lenoir had a throw of 36-5 ½ and Honore 35-11.

JaQuan Collins also brought home a top spot for the Lady Pelicans with her throw of 96-10 for first in the javelin, while teammate Jordan Mitchell finished second in the event (91-6).

Charity Winfield notched third in the pole vault (5 ½), while teammate Jones took third in the long jump (14-5 ½).

The Lady Pelicans saw improvement in the running events, their traditional stronghold, with a first place finish by Jasmine Allen in the 800-meter run (2:36). K Murphy led the pack in the 300-meter hurdles (54.39), eclipsing teammate Lakeisha Wheeler (55.40).

Jordan Mitchell was second in the 200-meter dash.

PAHS also notched second in the 4-by-400 relay (4:37) .

Pictured above: Lakeisha Wheeler launches a shot put during the John Williams Relays at Port Allen High School, Friday, March 24. Photo courtesy of Port Allen High School