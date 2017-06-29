Judge Free announces retirement after year’s suspension

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

18th Judicial District Court Judge Robin Free announced his retirement last week in a letter sent to Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s Office on Thursday, June 22.

Free, who has been on suspension for the last year, will officially retire on Thursday, July 13.

Free has served as district judge in the Tri-Parish area since 1996, though not without controversy.

His most recent suspension came after the Louisiana Supreme Court found him guilty of misconduct after a subsequent investigation from the Louisiana Judiciary Commission.

Free was accused of walking into a conference room during a meeting between prosecutors and the family of a victim after a court hearing and making biased comments; abusing his authority to hold people in contempt of court; making inappropriate comments regarding women in domestic abuse situations; and using slang to talk to defendants.

Free was ordered to reimburse the commission $11,098 and was suspended without pay. His actions were deemed “not isolated.”

That was not his only run-in with the state’s Supreme Court.

He was also suspended for 30 days in 2014 after accepting an all-expense paid trip from a Texas attorney whose client was awarded $1.2 million in a suit tried in his court in 2009.

Most recently, Free, while on suspension, was accused of harassing West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies who were conducting traffic operations in the parish.

According to a memo from local authorities, Free threatened the officers with investigations when he returned from suspension and said he would shut the traffic operations down.