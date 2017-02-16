Juke Joint jive

Photo courtesy of Caitlin Barry

Oral history of the blues to be permanent exhibit at WBRM

Quinn Welsch

The iconic Louisiana juke joint may be a thing of the past, but there is a local effort to preserve its memory.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is hoping to retell the stories of local blues venues in the Baton Rouge area by replicating an old juke joint for a permanent blues exhibit on its campus in 2018. With the help of an oral historian, the museum is taking the first steps to open that exhibit.

Sarah Kirksey, an LSU graduate student studying 20th-century American history, is interviewing the many blues musicians, patrons and owners of the old juke joints in the area.

Her work is the first phase of the permanent blues exhibit and will provide a first-hand look at the life of the blues musicians and the many music venues that dotted the expanse of the West Side in the mid-20th century.

“We have historically been a sugar museum, so we talk about the plantations from slavery to civil rights,” said museum curator Angelique Bergeron. “There’s a lot of heavy stuff – living in the country with all of the hardships – but there‘s a lot of beauty in the culture too. There was always this music and this culture and the art.”

A ramshackle tin building behind the Port Allen American Legion will serve as the museum’s replica juke joint. The building will also function as a place for musicians to perform on the museum campus during festivals.

“Juke joints were nothing but shotgun houses and old sheds,” Kirksey said. “There was nothing to them.”

Venues such as these were highly popular for the black community in the racially segregated South, Kirksey said. They were especially popular in the sugarcane fields of West Baton Rouge Parish and throughout rural Louisiana.

“I wouldn’t say it’s really restricted to the West Side,” she said, “but everyone I’m meeting with had their start in that area.”

West Side blues musicians such as Slim Harpo, Buddy Guy and Raful Neal, all worked and performed with blues musicians from Baton Rouge and New Orleans, with their styles often informing each another, Bergeron said.

Although Baton Rouge had a much stronger brand of blues, the juke joints of the West Side were more popular because they served alcohol later, she said.

“There is a country feel and a little more of a wild west feel. You just came across the river and the clubs would stay open longer.”

Although the juke joints served a predominantly black audience, the blues music was one thing that both whites and blacks could enjoy together during a time of racial tension, Kirksey said.

Many of the blues musicians taking part in the oral histories, now in their 60s or older, were witness to a changing America as the Civil Rights movement challenged the norms of the South, she said.

Her fear is that people will forget the contributions the musicians made to the Baton Rouge area and the West Side through their music.

“They’re going to forget or they’re going to be misled,” she said. “Oral history is different because you’re talking to people who lived it… who were there.”

The remnants of the old juke joints can still be found on the east side, notably at Phil Brady’s, the Blues Room (formerly Tabby’s Blues Box) and Teddy’s.

The closure of the old juke joints saw the end of an era, but the genre has now taken a world stage, Kirksey said.

(Kenny Neal, one of Raful Neal’s sons, was also recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album for his latest album, “Bloodline”).

editor@thewestsidejournal.com