July 29: Back to School Extravaganza

School supplies will be packaged and distributed to students during the Back to School Extravaganza from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the West Baton Rouge Parish Community Center in Port Allen. School Board members Teri Bergeron and Rose Roché would like to thank everyone who donated supplies and especially the volunteers and sponsors for helping Stuff the Bus on July 12.

Special thanks to: AmeriHealth Caritas, Bayou Bistro, Big Brown Cares, City of Port Allen, CC’s of Port Allen, Clayton, Fruge and Ward Law Firm, Home Furniture Company, LaCapital Chapter of the Links, Inc., Nolen’s Notary Service, Port Allen High School, Road Runner Towing, Turner Industries, UPS and the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board.