Photos by Quinn Welsch

The West Side Journal

ABOVE: Fourth of July revelers dance to zydeco music by Geno Delafose on top of the Port Allen levee top on Tuesday, July Fourth, before the sun goes down and the fireworks go up.

RIGHT: From “across the creek,” visitors Kelly Ard (left) Joshua Benford (center), Liam Benford (on top) and Cody Collins pose for a photo in the Oaks for the Fourth of July Fest.