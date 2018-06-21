Jaci Pinell

Juneteenth – an event held to commemorate the official abolishment of slavery – was held at William and Lee Park Saturday. Food and live entertainment from the artists Cupid, Tyree and Marvin Dorsey, and sunny weather, had everyone beaming and dancing.

“Look around, enjoy your freedom,” Kevin Lawrence said, glancing at the crowd gathered for the Juneteenth celebration. “We are free.”

Juneteenth National Freedom Day celebrates June 19th, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas, bringing news that the Civil War had ended and that the Emancipation Proclamation declared all slaves to be free.

Gov. Edwards recognized “the strength and resolve of African-Americans throughout our history,” and saw Juneteenth as an opportunity to highlight the value of African-American culture, art, history, and achievement, according to the proclamation presented.

City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence started the event 18 years ago after she learned of Juneteenth celebrations in Texas.

“That June signaled the freedom of Texas’ 250,000 slaves,” Kevin Lawrence said. Traditionally, Juneteenth featured music and barbeques, he said, which has continued to be the method of celebration.

Juneteenth is a result of perseverance and a vision of community members, he said about the growing attendees over the years.

In a community with scores of selfless actions and the absence of rain, it was no surprise to see the success of another Juneteenth.

