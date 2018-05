A Justice for Fatrell rally will be held Saturday, June 2 at the Railroad Depot in Port Allen. The rally begins at 10 a.m. and is hosted by the friends and family of Fatrell Queen. Queen, 28, was discovered dead in his home by police in his home on 8th Street in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. His murder remains unsolved.

