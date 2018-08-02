Justice for Fatrell wants outside help

‘Some sort of negligence’

Breanna Smith

The Justice for Fatrell Organization, a social justice group formed in response to the unsolved murder of Port Allen native Fatrell Queen, asked the Port Allen Community Development Committee to consider bringing in an outside agency to help with the homicide investigation. The organization claims negligence on the part of first responders, the Port Allen Police Department and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office during the investigation of Queen’s homicide.

An outside source of citizen investigation would help mitigate the lack of available resources and inexperienced first responders and would provide more man power, Clarice Lacy, a spokesperson for the organization, told the council.

First responders failed to call an ambulance and coroner and neglected to collect vital evidence from the scene, Lacy said. Family members found shell casings at Queen’s residence after detectives left the scene, which raised questions about the thoroughness of the investigation.

“All of that is some sort of negligence,” Lacy said.

Police Chief Esdron Brown said the department has “books of evidence” and the investigation is “getting closer and closer.”

Lacy asserted the organization and their request is “not a direct attack on any one person.” After her address to the council, members of the organization hurled questions at Brown. One person asked why the department fell silent after the formation of the Justice for Fatrell Organization.

“We can call the family once a week and tell them we’re still investigating,” Brown said.

The committee deemed it more appropriate to be handled by the Public Safety Committee, and the only available outside agency is State Police. It is unclear whether the city council has the authority to request the assistance of State Police, or if that request must come from Police Chief Brown.

“It’s imperative that we stand together and raise our voices and make decisions to ensure that criminals understand you cannot and you will not get away with senseless acts such as Fatrell’s murder,” Lacy said.

The item was put on the agenda for the Aug. 8 regular meeting.