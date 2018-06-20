Keep Louisiana Beautiful meets with regional affiliates

On June 13th, officials with Keep Louisiana Beautiful conducted a Regional Affiliate meeting at the St. Martin Parish Library in Breaux Bridge. Topics addressed included Tracking the impact of affiliate programs and using resulting data to achieve the mission of each affiliate. The group also shared, reviewed, and discussed successful strategies and programs which have been successfully implemented in various affiliates throughout the region. Shown left to right are Leslie Tate Development and Communications Manager for Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Susan Russell Executive Director for Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Joanne Bourgeois Board Member for Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful, Cabell Mouton Affiliate and Programs Coordinator for Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Brenda Morgan Board Member for Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful and Darrell Guilbeau Executive Director for KWBRB.

