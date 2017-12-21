Keep your pets healthy and safe during the holidays

The LSU SVM reminds pet owners to be mindful about holiday hazards

BATON ROUGE—Holidays bring families and friends together, but can also mean potential hazards for pets. Table foods, ornaments, and other holiday items can be harmful to cats and dogs. Every year veterinarians at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital see an increase in a variety of digestive diseases during the holiday season.

The holidays are a great time to cook with and enjoy chocolate; however, chocolate is very toxic to pets and can cause gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and neurologic disease including vomiting, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, overexcitation, and seizures. If you think your dog may have ingested chocolate, signs to watch for include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, agitation, increased thirst, an elevated heart rate and in severe cases, seizures

Decorating your home is a lot of fun, but not if your pets consume any of it. Many decorations usually involve electrical cords, so please check to make sure that your pets are not chewing on them, as electric shock may have devastating consequences. Also, some pets may try to eat batteries, so please make sure that they are put away safely.

Candy wrappers, aluminum foil, plastic wrap, or ribbons can lead to serious problems if eaten by dogs or cats. Tinsel is particularly enticing to cats. It looks great on the tree, but does not look good for your cat’s digestive system, so please be mindful about your cats chewing on and swallowing tinsel. When ingested in sufficient quantities, it binds into a rope that can cause severe intestinal obstruction and require surgical treatment. Any small decoration or toy poses a swallowing hazard. If a child can choke on small toys or parts, then so can the family dog or cat.

Table food can cause dogs to suffer from acute gastroenteritis (an inflammation of the stomach and intestines) or pancreatitis. In both diseases, dogs experience severe vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and listlessness. Bones may lead to obstructions in the esophagus, the stomach, or the intestine and lead to severe digestive signs. Furthermore, grapes, raisins and onions are foods that dogs and cats should not receive. They are toxic to pets and can cause potentially fatal diseases, such as acute kidney failure, anemia, or seizures. Most ornamental plants (e.g., poinsettias, mistletoes, holly, etc.) can cause stomach upset.

The weather in December and January can be quite chilly even in Louisiana. So, please remember to bring your outside pets inside overnight if a hard freeze is forecast.

If your pet becomes sick or if you think that it may have ingested something harmful, contact your veterinarian immediately. Delays in seeking veterinary help may seriously complicate the problem. If your pet requires medical care after-hours, you can bring your pet to the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital on Skip Bertman Drive; the hospital is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and remains open even during holidays. Please call 225-578-9600 or go to www.lsu.edu/vetmed for more information about the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Other good resources are the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control at http://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control or the Pet Poison Helpline http://www.petpoisonhelpline.com/. Help is available through these websites and their respective phone numbers 24 hours a day

Consider gifting your pet with pet insurance this holiday season. There are a variety of options that suit many different family situations: https://www.petinsurancequotes.com/pet-insurance/american-animal-hospital-association.html. Please help make this a safe and happy holiday season for all of the members of your family.