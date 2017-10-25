Kevin Kimball named judge

Marionneaux drops out before 18th JDC runoff

Staff Report

Kevin Kimball was named 18th Judicial District Court Judge for Division A last week after his opponent Steve Marionneaux announced he would not participate in the Nov. 18 runoff election.

“After discussions with my family and friends, I have decided to withdraw as a candidate in the judicial runoff election scheduled for Nov. 18,” Marionneaux wrote in a letter posted on Facebook. “Although we earned a fantastic vote Oct. 14, I recognize that our collective efforts and resources would have to be extended to an extent that perhaps might be unreasonable.”

Kimball was named judge as a result. He will replace Judge James Best.

A resident of West Baton Rouge Parish, Kimball has served as juvenile indigent defender for the 18th JDC for the last 10 years.

“The biggest issue facing our community is facing juvenile issues,” Kimball said in an interview prior to the Oct. 14 general election. “A lot of it has to do with kids not in school.”

He would like to see the judicial district reimplement the Family in Need of Service (also known as FINS), a program to help families and juveniles prevent crime before it begins, he said.

“I think that would help us get some of these kids on the right path,” he said. “We can intervene prior to them entering juvenile court. I think we need to look at the problem where it starts. It’s not something that me along as a judge can fix, I’m going to promise you, but I’m going to work hard.”

Additionally, Kimball’s law experience includes 10 jury trials, including drug and murder trials, and 28 years of experience as an attorney practicing family law, successions and estate law.

Personal life

Originally from Maringouin, Kimball graduated from Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and earned a degree in pre-law from Southwestern Louisiana before earning his law degree at Loyola School of Law in New Orleans in1989.

Kimball’s family includes state lawmakers, a former Louisiana Chief Justice and a former Division A judge.

Kimball coaches baseball and football at Holy Family School and has coached youth sports for West Baton Rouge Recreation until 2015. He has also served on the Holy Family Catholic Church Advisory Council and its committees and has been a member of the Knights of Columbus in Port Allen and the Maringouin Lions Club.