Kidnapping suspect arrested

Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Elijah Kador, 12664 Maple St., Erwinville, as the suspect arrested in the alleged kidnapping and rape of an East Baton Rouge Parish woman on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The victim was kidnapped from the Baker area and brought to an abandoned home in Erwinville where she was sexually assaulted multiple times, WBRSO Chief of Operations Dale Simoneaux said.

A security guard at Lucky Louie’s Truck Stop and Casino in Port Allen called police around noon on Thursday claiming a woman had approached him saying she had been kidnapped and raped, Simoneaux said.

Authorities believe Kador stopped at Lucky Louie’s Truck Stop and Casino in the process of taking the victim back to Baker, which allowed her to escape and seek help Simoneaux said.

The investigation is a joint effort of the WBRSO and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and is currently still active and ongoing, Simoneaux said. East Baton Rouge Parish detectives are handling the investigation into the kidnapping.

It still remains unclear how Kador and the victim know one another, Simoneaux said.