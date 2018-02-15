La. Checkbook is a priority for legislatures

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

As Louisiana dangles on the ‘fiscal cliff’ the push for a more user-friendly budget transparency website called Louisiana Checkbook is getting stronger. But even budget transparency costs money.

Louisiana is far from the bottom of the list for budget transparency. The state’s current budget transparency site, LaTrac, was ranked seventh. But GOP lawmakers, conservative organizations and business groups are promoting the adoption of the budget transparency site used by first-ranked Ohio, called Ohio Checkbook.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry hosted a conference last Thursday, which included a demonstration of Ohio Checkbook. Several attendees signed the petition during the presentation.

The concept is a searchable government watchdog website that allows citizens to track and investigate spending by the state, local governments, school districts, the courts and other entities, LABI said in a release.

In early February, local chambers of commerce, civic organizations and business associations across the state announced a campaign and created the Louisiana Checkbook Coalition to open the books on government spending in Louisiana. The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce and 28 others have joined the list of supporters as of Feb. 15.

“As a Chamber of Commerce, advocacy on all levels of government is a value we are proud to provide our membership,” WBR Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Hanks said. “To serve West Baton Rouge, we must do all we can to support business-friendly initiatives to retain and attract businesses.”

Barry Ivey, a Republican member of the House of Representatives, has pre-filed the only plan for a Louisiana Checkbook website for the upcoming regular session. The site would be run by the state treasurer’s office under Ivey’s proposal.

Ivey said LaTrac is good, but Louisiana Checkbook is much better. Ivey compared LaTrac to giving taxpayers a 1,000 page book and claiming it has all of the required information, whereas Louisiana Checkbook compares more closely to Google’s efficiency and ease of use.

The new budget transparency site would require a technology upgrade to centralize information, which could take three years and more than $25 million.

An enhanced transparency website has become a key priority for many in the Legislature and is now slated to be a critical topic in the 2018 legislative session. Legislators have added the Ohio Checkbook model to a list of priorities that they want before agreeing to Gov. Edwards’ proposals to cover revenue that the state will lose when temporary tax measures expire June 30.

“There’s no doubt waste, fraud and corruption exist, it’s just difficult to find,” Ivey said.