La. DEQ now investigating noxious odor

ODOR MAY HAVE COME FROM INTRACOASTAL

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A noxious odor that was released on Super Bowl Sunday but never detected is now being investigated by Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality.

A strong odor reportedly wafted over Port Allen’s Oaks neighborhood on the evening of Feb. 5, making its way indoors to some residents’ homes. The issue was brought to the attention of the Port Allen City Council on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

West Baton Rouge Fire District Chief Kenny Hunts said his firefighters were on the scene but could not detect anything.

“It was extremely strong,” said Adrian Genre, the city’s chief financial officer, who also lives in the neighborhood. “I think there was some concern why there wasn’t a shelter in place.”

No companies reported any releases to any local agencies, law enforcement or to the Department of Homeland Security, as they are required by law to do, Hunts reported. If there had been a release or detection, Hunts said a shelter in place order would have been more likely.

However, firefighters were also unable to detect any sign of a chemical release, Hunts said. The department was called to the scene at about 8:20 p.m. that day and nothing toxic was ever detected.

Hunts said that some of the firefighters on the scene also complained of a bothersome smell, but could not detect any chemicals in the air.

Hunts theorized that the odor may have come from the Port Allen locks rather than the Port of Baton Rouge, as some Oaks residents suggested. The wind was blowing from the southwest at the time of the call, he said.

“There was probably some kind of release coming from the Intracoastal,” he said. “I think that a barge passed through pretty fast but the smell hung around.”

Firefighters also tested for airborne chemicals near Northline Road, closer to the Intracoastal Canal, but could not find anything there either.

“With all the plants on this side, there’s no telling where it’s coming from,” said City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence.

The smell made its rounds on social media the day after the call as well. Residents throughout the Oaks neighborhood complained of a similar odor outside and inside of their homes.