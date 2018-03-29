Lack of tail lamps leads to arrest

Staff Report

A man pulled over for no trailer tail lamps in Port Allen was arrested on an additional five charges ranging from drug possession to illegal possession of stolen firearms. Tehran Lawson, 31, of Grosse Tete was pulled over by a deputy with the Port Allen Police Department on Avenue E near the Circle K on Wednesday, March 21, according to documents from PAPD.

Lawson was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, and no trailer tail lamps.

After pulling Lawson over for the lack of tail lamps, the deputy noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lawson advised the officer he smoked marijuana in the vehicle four hours prior. After searching the vehicle, the deputy found a black plastic canister containing a small amount of marijuana, an Excedrin bottle containing four Percocet pills, a black Glock Model .40 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and approximately 19 rounds in the magazine and a 500 mg capsule of cannabis oil in its package.

After checking records, it was determined the firearm was stolen out of Baton Rouge. Lawson told authorities he purchased the handgun off of the streets for $250 and questioned whether it was stolen.

Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown encourages citizens to do their part in the war on drugs and violence by reporting any suspicious activity.