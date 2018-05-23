Lady Panther Cipriano commits to college after change of heart

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

All season long, Brusly Lady Panthers shortstop Ariana Cipriano told herself this would be her last season in a softball uniform. Her plan once she graduated and went off to college, was to focus solely on academics.

But less than a week after her last game as a Lady Panther Cipriano visited Northwest Florida University, verbally committed, and signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball.

“My intentions were not to play in college; however, after the state tournament I didn’t want to leave any regrets on the table and changed my mind,” Cipriano said. “I’ve had some interest from several schools over the past couple years but at that time didn’t want to play.”

Cipriano said she received an offer for an official visit to Northwest Florida State Universty after the state tournament.

Cipriano’s current head coach, Beau Bouvier said it all happened quickly.

“The coach (NW Florida head coach Jack Byerley) came to watch the game and was interested in multiple players. He talked to Ariana after the game and invited her to visit the campus. She went for a visit two days later, worked out for the coaches, and they offered her,” Bouvier said. “I am proud of her for fulfilling her dream of playing at the next level.”

Cipriano said the school, located in Niceville, Florida, felt like home to her.

“After years of hard work, it’s very rewarding to have been given the opportunity to play softball at the collegiate level,” Cipriano added.

Cipriano is excited about this next adventure and said that none of this would have been possible without her parents, teammates, and coaches, but there is one person who deserves a huge amount of credit.

“The one person I can’t thank enough is Coach Jory Comeaux (Lady Panthers assistant coach). I’ve been fortunate to play for him since I was ten years old and he has impacted my life tremendously. When my love for softball started to fade, he continued to push me and never gave up on me,” Cipriano said. “He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Coach Jory found ways to push me beyond my limits, and I can’t thank him enough for all the life lessons he taught me on and off the field. I’m a better person today because of him. I can’t wait to represent Brusly at Northwest Florida State.”