Lady Panthers claim District 6-3A Title

The Brusly High Lady Panthers softball team clinched the District 6-3A title with a 13-6 victory over West Feliciana High School Thursday, April 5.

The Lady Panthers (24-7) previously won a share of the title with a 9-0 shutout over University High two days prior.

“It’s always good to be district champions,” Brusly Head Coach Beau Bouvier said. “I’m proud of the girls for winning it.”

Despite losing their lead in the third inning when the Lady Panthers allowed four West Fel runs, the Lady Panthers came back in the fourth inning, thanks in part to a two-run home run from sophomore Angel Bradford. Bradford also drove in a run in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly.

Two singles from Mary-Cathryn Comeaux and Gabrielle Mancuso drove in three more runs in the fourth.

The scoring drive began in the first inning with a homer by Caroline Gassie on a 2-2 count. The Lady Panthers scored two runs.

Comeaux took the mound for the Lady Panthers, surrendering six runs on seven hits over her seven innings pitching. She also struck out ten.

Comeaux also hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Lady Panthers tallied 11 hits in the game. Kyana Thymes, Comeaux, Gassie, Bradford, and Mancuso each had two hits.

The Lady Panthers will host Dutchtown High School this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at My-U Field.

“We are going to keep preparing for the playoffs and continue to get better every day,” Coach Bouvier said.