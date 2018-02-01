Lady Panthers gain confidence with Baker win

Joelle Wright

A big fourth quarter propelled the young Brusly Lady Panthers past the Baker Lady Buffaloes last Friday night in a 38-25 win.

“In this district, it’s always great to come away with a win versus anyone. This district offers so much quality basketball,” Brusly Lady Panthers coach Shawn Bradford said. “I’m so happy with our effort and communication on defense. To hold an uptempo team like Baker to 25 points and to outscore them 19-5 in the fourth quarter was huge for us.”

The teams entered the last quarter with Baker leading 20-19. The Brusly offense exploded, scoring 19 points and holding Baker to just five for the win.

Angel Bradford led the Lady Panthers’ scoring with 17 points. Myla Edwards added 12.

Coach Bradford said he is proud of the progress the team in making.

“Coming down the homestretch of the season, I think we are becoming a very confident, but humble team. This season has presented us with so many challenges,” Bradford said. “Everyone loves to win, but we are learning so much through film study from our losses, and it’s translating to the court which is inspiring for the girls and the future of the program.”

He added he doesn’t believe that at this point in the season many people would expect the Lady Panthers to be in playoff contention right now.

“We are a good, young team. We just are not consistent in playing to our best abilities,” Bradford said. “The ladies are beginning to understand how good we can be. We have defeated some very good teams and even gave some a run for their money in defeat.”