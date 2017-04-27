Lady Panthers put down Pirates

Brusly girls punch ticket to Sulphur; They take on Westlake on Friday at 5

Joelle Wright

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Although the Kaplan High School softball team was ranked No. 17 in the playoff bracket this year, the No. 1 Brusly Lady Panthers were well-aware the the Kaplan girls were also the defending 3A state champions and were therefore certainly not a team to look past.

“It didn’t matter what our ranking was. We knew that Kaplan was the team to beat,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said. “Somebody had to knock them off.”

And knock them off they did, in a surprising 11-1 romp last Thursday, April 20, at My-U Park at Brusly High.

Mary-Cathryn Comeaux took the mound for the Panthers and pitched a no-hitter in five innings of play, which also included no Brusly errors on the field.

“We played our game,” Bouvier said. “Good pitching, defense and hitting.”

The Lady Panthers took the lead in the first inning when senior Karli David (2-for-3, two runs, three RBI) hit a solo home run with two outs.

Baylee Weems (2-for-4, one run, one RBI) put another on the board in the second inning after she hit a double. After reaching third base, Weems scored on a passed ball with two outs to increase the lead to 2-0.

Kaplan’s only score in the game came after Comeaux walked a Kaplan player who later scored on a fielder’s choice,.

After only scoring two in the first two innings, Brusly had huge fourth and fifth inning that sealed their victory.

The barrage began when in the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Angel Bradford (1-for-3, one run) singled and sophomore Saylor Young reached first on an error and freshman Kameryn Adkins (1-for-3, one RBI) grounded out to score Bradford. Then, senior Kristen Hayslett, running for Young, scored after Comeaux (2-for-3, two RBI, one run) doubled to center.

David then drove in Demi Smith (running for Comeaux) with a sacrifice fly. Two more singles by Gabby Mancuso (3-for-4, two RBI, one run) and Weems scored two more for 5-1 lead.

It looked as if Kaplan would get through the fifth inning without allowing another run until, with two outs, Comeaux hit a solo home run, giving the Lady Panthers inspiration to do a little more.

Junior Kyana Thymes then singled, advanced to second base on a passed ball and then stole third. David then followed with another single to drive Thymes home. Mancuso hit a double to send David home.

The game ended with a 10-run rule when Hayslett, running for Mancuso, scored on a ground ball from Weems, punching their ticket to Sulphur.

“Any team that makes it to state is going to be pretty good,” Bouvier said. “We need to have a good week and be ready to go on Friday.”

Brusly will head to Sulphur’s Frasch Park this Thursday to play No. 8 Westlake High School in the quarterfinal round of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball State Tournament. The game begins at 5 p.m.