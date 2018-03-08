Lady Pelicans rout Broadmoor

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen softball team took out its frustrations on Broadmoor in 19-4 win as the Lady Pelicans came off a rough showing over the weekend.

Alexis Leonard ignited the Lady Pels with a 2-for-2 showing which included a double, single and four RBIs.

Laura Morgan struck out six, had one RBI and scored three runs for PAHS, while Alexis Perkins finished with a double and two RBIs. Jessica Sanders had two RBIs and two stolen bases.

“We came into this game after a rough weekend, but we learned a lot, so I hope we can continue to take from what we learn and utilize it,” Coach Alisha Fairchild said.

The Lady Pelicans came into the game against Broadmoor hoping to put behind an 18-3 rout they suffered against Avoyelles Charter and a 15-0 loss to West Feliciana in the West Feliciana Round Robin Tournaent.

“Our biggest challenge is our fielding, and the mental errors we make,” Fairchild said. “We overthink things too much instead of just reacting the way we should when they’ve been around the game this long.”

“It’s been rough on the upper-classmen and juniors who have been struggling mental and making a lot of fielding errors, but it’s the only way you’ll learn,” she said.

PAHS hosts Opelousas on Friday and competes this weekend in the Northeast Tournament. The Lady Pelicans face Slaughter at 11 a.m. Saturday at Plank Road Park.