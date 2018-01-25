Lady Pels rout Capitol

Staff Report

The Port Allen Lady Pelicans knew they needed momentum in a brutal district schedule. It’s something they remembered as they headed into action against Capitol on Friday.

A 15-point run in the first quarter set the stage for a 52-27 rout over Capitol in the District 7-2A opener.

The Lady Pels improved to 10-9 for the season.

PAHS held their foes to seven points in the first quarter and took a 32-10 advantage at the intermission.

The Lady Lions turned out the heat in the second quarter and tallied 11 points against 10 for PAHS, but the Lady Pelicans outscored their foes 9-21 in the final stanza.

Head coach Kim Cox said the game was not as one-sided as the score appeared. Instead, it came down to capitalizing on an aggressive foe’s shortcomings.

“Their team came out playing hard, just as we expected they would,” she said. “We got layups and capitalized on their turnovers, and just played smart basketball.

Jordyn Mitchell paced the Lady Pelicans with 15 points, including an 8-12 showing at the free throw line. Mya Lee tallied nine points.

The win over Capitol leads Port Allen into a more challenging schedule, starting with second-place Dunham at home on Friday.

“It’s going to say a lot about where we are right now and a lot about the season,” Cox said.

The Lady Pels will make up a postponed game against French Settlement on Feb 1.