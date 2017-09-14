Lady Panthers 3-0 after 3rd game in 3 sets

Joelle Wright

The number three just might be the Brusly High School volleyball team’s lucky number.

The Lady Panthers are now 3-0 after winning their third game of the season in three sets against St. John Plaquemine last Thursday, September 7 in the Brusly High gym

As has been the norm lately, head coach Kayla Sarradet likes what she sees.

“I thought we played really well,” Sarradet said after the 25-21, 26-24, 25-15, 3 set win. “Our defense continues to get better every game.”

Mallary Thibodeaux led the Lady Panthers team with a whopping 13 kills, three aces, a block, three digs and nine assists

Emily Hemba followed with five kills, one ace, two digs and 12 assists.

Ariana Cipriano had four kills, two aces and three digs, while Mary-Cathryn Comeaux added one kill, four aces and seven digs to the win.

The Lady Panthers will face Baton Rouge Magnet this week, and coach Sarradet said that defense is going to be the key to winning the next few games and beyond.

“The more we play, the better the girls will get at reading hitters and as a result, the more they will go for the ball on defense,” Sarradet said.

Pictured above: The Lady Panthers celebrate after Alivia Hebert sends a kill down the pipe for the final point in the Brusly Panther’s three-set win over St. John on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Photo by Joelle Wright/The West Side Journal