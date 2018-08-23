Lady Panthers back on the court

Jordan Arceneaux

The Brusly Lady Panther volleyball team took the court for the first time with scrimmages last Wednesday and Thursday at U-High and Brusly respectively.

Wednesday’s tri-scrimmage action pit the Lady Panthers against Central and University High and Thursday’s action brought Plaquemine and St. John to Brusly.

On Thursday, the scrimmages were timed at around 40 minutes with a running clock. The Lady Panthers played the Plaquemine Lady Devils first, before closing out the night with a matchup against St. John’s Lady Eagles squad.

“We had ups last night, a little down tonight, but we’ve got some work to do and looking forward to a good season,” said Brusly head coach Kayla Sarradet last Thursday night.

In the first game against Plaquemine, it was nip and tuck the entire time before Brusly finished out the game strong, taking it 25-21.

The time ran out with Brusly trailing in the game.

In the final match of the evening, Brusly and St. John traded leads throughout the first game and with the game tied at 21 apiece, the Lady Eagles closed the game on a 4-0 rally to win.

The second game wasn’t as close, as unforced errors plagued Brusly throughout. St. John led that game 23-11 before time expired.

Sarradet said the scrimmages were a good chance to evaluate some players in certain spots.

“We really look for who’s going to do well in each position for us, who’s going to hit the floor for us, who’s going to swing hard for every ball and those are the people who are going to get playing time and just finding the right lineup that works for us,” she said. “Tonight wasn’t a very good night for us, but we did come out improving, but we need to pick up our demeanor, our want to play this game.”

Brusly junior varsity was also in action and did not lose a game in the team’s 80 minutes of action.