Lady Panthers begin the road to redemption

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Last year, after a fight-to-the-finish loss to North Vermillion High in the 2017 3A State Championship, the Brusly Lady Panthers Softball team left Sulphur as the State Runner-up.

This year, the Brusly girls have a plan of redemption. Brusly, the number one ranked team, begins the road to redemption this week against number 32, Bolton High.

“To be 26-7 and still be number one in the power rankings shows you how tough our schedule was,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said. “The girls have done a remarkable job throughout the season to put themselves in this position. I’m proud of the girls and the coaching staff for the season we have had so far.”

Last Wednesday, the Lady Panthers finished the regular season, at their own My-U Field, with an 8-2 victory over Dutchtown High School.

Dutchtown hit the board first when a sacrifice fly scored a run for the Lady Griffins.

Brusly came back in the third inning and pulled away for good when Kyanna Thymes doubled on the first pitch of her at-bat to score Haley Joffrion, running for pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux. Caroline Gassie then followed that up with two-run home run bringing home Thymes with her to take the 3-1 lead.

In the third inning, Kameryn Adkins scored on a passed ball to make it a 4-1 lead.

The fourth inning started off with a bang when Ariana Cipriano tripled, followed by a double from Baylee Weems to drive Cipriano home. Angel Bradford’s ensuing single ultimately scored Weems before, she herself scored the seventh run.

Comeaux took the win for the Lady Panthers, her 20th win of the season. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on just four hits. Comeaux struck out ten and had no walks.

All-in-all, Brusly collected eleven hits in the win.

Bradford went 2-for-4 with a hit and an RBI. Gassie hit 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and one run, and Cipriano hit 2-for-4 with a run.