Lady Panthers defeated by Cubs, 79-51

The Brusly Lady Panthers basketball team lost to University Lab, 79-51, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, after entering the arena with plenty of confidence.

After raking in 15 wins so far this season (two of them already in district play) the team entered the game with virtually the same record as the 15-5, 2-0 Lady Cubs. The Lady Cubs had just come off an 86-36 win over district foe West Feliciana.

Last week, Brusly took three of their four games in the Baker Tournament December 27-29.

On December 27, the Lady Panthers faced Riverside Academy taking home a 48-34 win.

Two games the next day on December 28 ended a bit differently for the Brusly girls. Earlier in the day a 44-34 win over Covington had the girls 2-0 in the tournament, but their evening opponent was the same Dutchtown team that they faced in the Walker tournament losing 47-25.

This time Dutchtown beat Brusly by an even bigger margin, 66-25.

The Lady Panthers didn’t let the loss hold them back though, and they were back the next day to face Mentorship Academy on the evening of December 29. An offensive splurge led Brusly to a 66-46 win over the Lady Sharks.