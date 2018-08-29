Lady Panthers dominate Lady Pels in season starter

Jordan Arceneaux

Sports@thewestsidejournal.com

It was a dominating start to the season for the Brusly Lady Panthers volleyball squad. The Port Allen Lady Pelicans were on the other end of the dominating performance.

Brusly outscored Port Allen 75-11 over the three sets to earn a sweep Tuesday night at Brusly to kick off the 2018 season.

The Lady Panthers won 25-3, 25-7 and 25-1.

“It felt nice (to get a win),” said Brusly head coach Kayla Sarradet. “Last year, we started with Port Allen and they took a set from us, so it was nice to come and dominate… They were ready to go, but we always have to tell them to stay on our level, don’t drop down to opponents, rise to better opponents and just play our game.”

A Brusly error scored a point for Port Allen to make it 6-3 in the first set before the Lady Panthers rallied for 19 straight points to close out the set. Caroline Gassie earned 11 aces in the rally.

“This was definitely our best serving game,” Sarradet said. “We didn’t miss many and when we did, fortunately, it didn’t hurt us, but we had some girls swinging good, passing well, so it was just all around good.”

The Lady Pelicans hung tougher in the second set extending rallies, but after trailing 3-2, Port Allen only got as close as seven at 13-6. Brusly outscored the visitors 12-1 to close out the second set.

In the final set Brusly jumped out to a 20-0 advantage and Mary-Cathryn Comeaux’s back-to-back serving aces ended the game.

Comeaux finished the match with two kills and six aces, while Mallary Thibodeaux added three kills

“That transition (to varsity play) is still fresh, it’s still new,” said Port Allen head coach Robyn Butler. “A couple of rallies is good, but it has to be more consistent. What they understood, for the most part, is that they could and I think that was the hill that they had to get over.”

Butler said her team’s inexperience showed at times throughout the match, but some of the younger players did not give up.

“It’s coming,” she said. “I have two inexperienced girls playing varsity because it’s coming. They smell it and they’re hungry for it and that’s all I need to see. I just need to see someone who’s hungry for it. Imma give it to you. Imma set you up. Imma make you successful, but I just need hungry individuals.

“I have some vets that are just kind of coasting, but I see my JV smelling it, they’re hungry for it,” Butler continued. “They want to play. They want varsity time and they’re coming for it now.”

Both teams are in action on the road today with Brusly traveling to face McKinley and Port Allen squaring off with Madison Prep. Both matches are set to start at 6 p.m.

Photos by Breanna Smith. To request a downloadable copy, please email Editor@thewestsidejournal.com.