Lady Panthers go 2-0 in district

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

With a 12-4-1 overall record and after winning their first two two district games, the Brusly Lady Panthers basketball team is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in District 6-3A.

Their two wins over Donaldsonville and Baker high schools last week have put them right on the tail of 1st place University Lab (14-4, 2-0).

Brusly head coach Blake Zito said he feels good about the play so far from his team.

“We have had our ups and downs this year, but we are a better team than we were a month ago,” Zito said. “Our district is so competitive that any time you can win is a big step for us.”

The Brusly girls first beat Donaldsonville at home on December 20, in a close 55-49 win.

Another home game the next day, this time against Baker High School, ended in a 46-27 easy win for the Lady Panthers.

Caitlyn Williams led scoring with 19 points, and Angel Bradford followed with 12.

Brusly will play in the Denham Springs tournament this week, then will be back home on Thursday, Dec. 29, to welcome Mentorship Academy. District play will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when the Lady Panthers travel to University High School to play the Lady Cubs,

Zito said that at the beginning of the year, his team said that they are ready to compete for a district title.

“Next week is a huge week for us to try to meet that goal when we play U-High on Tuesday and Parkview on Friday,” he said.

“But this team is ready for the challenge.”