Lady Panthers itching for a win

Two consecutive losses have left the Lady Panthers (8-17) itching for a win. The Lady Panthers lost to rival Port Allen High and again to Mentorship Academy in their first district game.

The girls will have their chance Friday, Jan. 26, when District 6-3A play continues against the Baker Lady Buffaloes.

Brusly Lady Panthers coach Shawn Bradford said Baker’s record of 9-13 does not reflect their talent.

“Baker is a really good team,” Bradford said. “A lot of their losses have been close losses, and their scores from this season prove that they can score. They are a very talented team with a solid post player and experienced guards. They also defend well.”

Bradford knows that Baker is going to want to play fast, so his plan is to coach his girls to control the game tempo and limit turnovers.

“We also have to be efficient on offense and win the rebounding battle,” Bradford said. “We can be a great defensive team at times, It’s going to take thirty-two minutes of tough defense. Whoever plays the best defense will win the game.”

According to Bradford, the game will be a great test for his young team.

“This game has major playoff implications for both teams, so I expect nothing less than each teams best effort,” Bradford said.

Tipoff for the Lady Panthers and Lady Buffaloes will be at 6:00 p.m. this Friday in the Brusly High gym.