Lady Panthers named to All-State

Joelle Wright

Joellewright72@gmail.com

Every season players work as a team but at the end of the season, they are honored individually. The final individual player honor is the All-State designation.

Three Lady Panther softball players, Kyana Thymes, Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, and Angel Bradford earned All-State honors for their performance in the 2018 season by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association. Senior Thymes and junior Comeaux were named to the All-State team for the second year in a row.

Thymes, the Lady Panthers four-year starting third base player, ended the season with a .430 batting average. She was named to the District 6-3A All-District team earlier in the year.

Comeaux, Brusly’s pitching ace, finished her junior season with an 18-5 record and a .314 batting average.

Bradford, a sophomore, placed on the All-State list for the first time. Bradford is a force on the Lady Panthers basketball team as well as an outfielder for the Lady Panthers. She was named All-State as a utility player. Bradford had a .414 batting average for the season.

Comeaux and Bradford will return to the Brusly High softball team.