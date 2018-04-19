Lady Panthers prep for West Fel after Spates dominates Relays

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Lady Panthers track team’s quest for yet another state championship continues this week as they travel to the District 6-3A track meet on Wednesday, April 18 at West Feliciana High School.

“I am hoping that we can qualify for regionals in as many events as possible,” Brusly head girls track coach Trent Ellis said. “I’m also hoping we can get into the top three as a team.”

The top four in each event will qualify for the regional track meet, again at West Feliciana, on April 25, 2018.

The Lady Panthers competed in their last “regular” meet of the season at the Westside Relays at Port Allen High School last Friday, April 13.

The 4x100m relay team of Ta’La Spates, Bran’Necia Williams, Myla Edwards, and Chantell Betz continued their dominance in the event, taking first with their time of 50.37. Individual times for each leg were Spates with 12.07 seconds; Williams. 12.38 seconds; Edwards, 12.56 seconds; and Betz 13.12.

The Lady Panthers took third in the 4X200m relay behind 1st place Port Allen High and 2nd place Opelousas High with their finishing time of 1:51.90, just six-tenths of a second behind the winner. Individual times in the event were Edwards 27.15; Betz 27.46; Jashyree Bell 28.03; and Jakiyah Joseph 28.95.

Spates also won the 200m run, and Williams took home first in the 100m hurdle.

Jacelyn Berthelot placed first in the two-mile run.

Going into district this week and then regionals next, Coach Ellis hopes his girls have what it takes.

“We have been running a lot,” Ellis said. “We are going to turn it up for district.”