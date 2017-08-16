Lady Panthers recognized at Town Hall

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

This month’s Brusly Town Council meeting had some special guests: the 2017 Brusly Lady Panthers softball team.

The council honored the Lady Panthers for bringing the 3A State Runner-up trophy back to Brusly in a packed house on Monday, Aug. 14.

“Being recognized by the town is a great honor to these girls,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said. “The support that we get from this town is great.”

On April 29 in the LHSAA/Allstate Sugar Bowl Softball State Championship, after a tough 10-inning fight-to-the-finish game against No. 2 North Vermillion High School, the game ended in a heartbreaking 5-3 loss for the the No. 1 ranked Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers will be back next year with force, when they are allowed to hit the field for their first official practice, according to LHSAA rules, on Jan. 15.