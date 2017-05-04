Lady Panthers take state runner-up

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of Ricky Hickman/ The American Press

SULPHUR – Everyone expected the Class 3A state softball championship between No. 1 Brusly High and No. 2 North Vermillion High to be a tough game at Frasch Park on Saturday, April 29, but no one expected a 10-inning fight-to-the-finish.

The Lady Panthers lost the fight 5-3, but would go home as 3A state runners up – nothing to hang their heads about.

“These girls gave everything they had. We were two evenly matched teams that went toe-to-toe for 10 innings,” Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier said.

The first two innings consisted of a pitching duel between Brusly’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux and North Vermillion’s Shelby Breaux.

North Vermillion was first to take the lead when they put up two runs in the top of the third inning, but Brusly took back the 3-2 lead in the fifth scoring three unearned runs on singles from juniors Kyana Thymes (1-for-3, one single, one run) and Ariana Cipriano (2-for-4, two singles, one RBI) and a double from senior Karli David (2-for-3, two doubles, one RBI, one run).

Ahead by one in the top of the seventh, the Lady Panthers were about to wrap up the championship when, with two outs, Comeaux gave up a walk and the next batter drove in the run to tie the game 3-3.

The first two extra innings were just like the first two of regulation- another pitching duel between Comeaux and Breaux. With just one out in the bottom of the ninth, David was hit by a pitch, becoming the winning run on first base, but the Lady Panthers were unable to come up with the winning RBI.

In the top of the 10th, North Vermillion was able to hit two single and a double

to pick up two runs and take the 5-3 lead. Unfortunately for the Lady Panthers, their next three batters in the bottom of the 10th went down in order.

For a moment, the Brusly girls were disappointed, but they soon realized that what they had was still worth celebrating.

“I am so proud of this team and the way they represented Brusly High. 31-5, district champs, and state runners up – not a bad season,” Bouvier said.

David, playing in her last high school softball game, said that playing in that championship game had been her team’s goal all season and her personal goal throughout high school.

“We played our hearts out, and although we came up short, it was still 10 innings well fought. We are still champions in my book. Each and every person on this team played a huge role in the success we had this year. They made my last year as a Brusly Lady Panther one of the best and I’ll never forget them.”

Everyone has said that this year’s team is really something special. Next season, the graduating David will be the only starter not returning.

What will this extraordinary group of girls do on the field in 2018?