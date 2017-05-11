Lady Panthers win 3A track championship

Joelle Wright

When you are the 3A indoor track state champion, you become the prey during the outdoor track season.

Last weekend, the Brusly girls track team not only escaped the predators, they won the survival of the fittest, taking the 3A state outdoor championship at LSU.

“It was a very, very successful season, but it was also stressful because we were the hunted,” Brusly head girls track coach Trent Ellis said. “When you have the expectation we had, everyone wants to beat you, but we stayed focused on the task and came through with a record breaking and history making season.”

The Lady Panthers won the championship by scoring a total of 62 points. This is the first outdoor state championship in Brusly High School history and completes the double of indoor and outdoor state champs for 2017.

The 4-by-200 relay team of Mackenzie Jenkins, Ta’la Spates, Alarice Stevens and Taylor Shaw won the state championship setting a new class 3A state record and making Brusly back-to-back state champions in this event.

Shaw successfully defended her state championship in the 100-meter dash. Spates was runner-up, both for the second year in a row.

Spates was also runner-up in the 400 meter for the second year in a row, setting a new personal best and school record of 56.02. Shaw placed third in the same event.

Jenkins was state runner-up in the 200 meter, setting a new personal best and school record of 24.50. Shaw placed third in the 200 meter, once again.

Caitlyn Williams placed seventh in the long jump.

Down to the last event, and with the championship hanging in the balance, Brusly clinched its first ever championship when the 4-by-400-meter relay team of Jenkins, Bran’Nicia Williams, Tayla Leblanc and Spates finished fourth, earning enough points to put them over the top.

“I knew it would come down to the last event, so it was a bit nerve wracking, but I was confident we could score the necessary points to win it,” Ellis said. “Very few teams can say they have won both indoor and outdoor state championships.”