Lady Pelican lifters power to Division IV state title

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Brian Bizette saw something special in his Port Allen girls powerlifting team this season – and it wasn’t his imagination.

The Lady Pelicans tallied 46 points to win the Division IV state championship in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Girls Powerlifting Meet on March 15 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

The championship win marked the first for PAHS powerlifters since the 2014 meet when Bizette let his lifters shave his head when they won the bet they’d win the title.

“It feels great to bring the title back to Port Allen, but I’m not shaving my head this time,” he said. “I’m very proud of these girls, who worked hard all season and stayed focused all through the season.”

Calvary Baptist of Shreveport and Pope John Paul II of Slidell were the second and third place winners.

Nyjala Williams, who led the pack in the 220-lb. division was named the Outstanding Lifter for the event.

Other first-place winners included Rickia Lenoir in the 220-and-up division, along with Maddie Williams in the 198-lb. weight class, Tierra Jones in the 148 and Jermyrie Mitchell in the 132 bracket.

State runners-up included Elaine Antoine in the 123-lb. bracket, Emily Nichols in the 181 and Kaya Ross in the 220-plus.

“We did very well overall, maybe some numbers not as well as others, but in the end, we came out the state champs, and that’s all that mattered,” Bizette said. “I told the girls that even though this is an individual sport, there’s still very much a team aspect, and that came out in the way we supported each other through the event and the season as a whole.”

Bizette also commended assistant coaches Richelle George and Chris Conaway, who worked with him throughout the season.

“This season wouldn’t have been a success without their help and support,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without them.”